Gibson Davis to Rick Faris Band

Rick Faris has announced that teen banjo sensation Gibson Davis has joined his band on banjo.

Turning 18 years old later this month, Gibson has grown up deeply immersed in bluegrass. He is a fourth generation musician who started out on banjo when he was eight, taught by his grandfather, Danny Davis, who played with The Davis Brothers in West Virginia. That group also included his great grandfather, Elize, and his great uncle, Wes. His dad, Chris Davis, is mandolinist and vocalist with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, and young Gibson had been able to spend time on the road with his dad throughout his teen years.

Faris says of his new banjo picker…

“Gibson is a wonderful young picker that is steeped in the bluegrass tradition, and has a keen understanding beyond his years. Gibson’s banjo playing has a Missouri-like groove that sings to my heart and my own bluegrass upbringing. I’m so excited to get out and let folks hear Gibson at work, and I can’t wait to see where this next touring season takes us!”

You might have seen Gibson playing over recent years while his dad was with The Grascals, who often brought him up to play a song or two with the band. He even filled in a full show with them when he was only 15 for a date Kristin Scott Benson couldn’t make.

He has also done shows of late with Wyatt Ellis, Don Rigsby, and Turning Ground.

Davis says he is ready and rarin’ to go.

“I’m very excited to hit the road with the Rick Faris Band! I’m thankful for the opportunity, and can’t wait to pick with some of the best musicians in the business!”

For those who may not have heard him play before, Gibson sent along this brief clip of him playing the Earl Scruggs classic, Foggy Mountain Breakdown.

Rick also shared his gratitude for the many musical friends who have helped him get his solo career on track since leaving Special Consensus for just this purpose a few years ago.

“I would not have come this far without my amazing friends Tony Watt, Laura Orshaw, Russ Carson, Beth Lawrence, Chris Luquette, Luke Munday, Michael Prewitt, Will McSeveney and Harry Clark. They played the first year out on the road with me, learning so much material and blowing my mind. I love you all and cannot thank you enough for getting this dream off the ground.

Thank you also to my Big Brother JimBob for being my first permanent member last summer, and helping me steady my foundation for the addition of great pickers like Gibson Davis.”

Congratulations to Gibson on his first professional touring gig, and to Rick Faris for scoring a future star.

You can see al their tour dates online.