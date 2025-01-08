Ghost Riders in the Sky video from Todd Taylor, plus another health scare

South Carolina banjo man Todd Taylor has a new video, his rock ‘n’ roll five string version of the classic song, Ghost Riders in the Sky.

Todd has made a career for himself in this distinct stylistic niche, taking three-finger, roll-style banjo to rock music lovers with his arrangements of hit songs, and appearing with both rock and country acts on stage. His many collaborations with The Oak Ridge Boys have cemented his appeal with their massive fan base, as did his performances in years past on the Jerry Lewis telethons for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Taylor suffers from a related disease, mitochondrial myopathy, and his appearances on the telethon both showed the world that people with muscular diseases could still accomplish much, and gave hope to the thousands of suffers of MD.

In that light, let’s talk about his most recent health concerns before checking out the new video.

Todd told us this afternoon that he has just received a diagnosis of colon cancer, following the extraction of a large polyp, with a treatment plan yet to be determined. But in typical Taylor fashion, he says that he’s not afraid, because he knows that God is with him, and feels that he will certainly beat this.

Given that his doctors found no spread of the cancer into his lymphatic system, Todd has good reason to be optimistic. He is likely to undergo a regimen of chemo and/or radiation therapy starting within the next few weeks, and at only 59 years of age, he says that he feels great. Prognosis in such cases is for better than 90% of patients recovering fully.

Todd asks that everyone pray for him, as he has seen the power of faith and prayer in his past brushes with mortality.

Now, let’s have a look at his take on Ghost Riders in the Sky.

Best of luck, Todd, as you go through treatment. We’re all praying for a happy outcome!