Getaway – new single from Katelyn Ingardia

South Carolina bluegrass singer and songwriter Katelyn Ingardia, she of the Backline band, has released a debut single from her upcoming solo album, a new song called Getaway.

To date, Ingardia’s original songs have primarily found a home on band recordings, and she has received high praise for both her thoughtful lyrics and soothing melodies, not to mention her fine singing voice.

This new project, also titled Getaway, was produced by Jeff Partin, reso-guitarist with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, and a well-regarded studio engineer and producer as well.

Katelyn says that all the stars aligned to allow her to pursue this project at this time.

“There were transitions within Backline and in my personal life that gave me an open door to pursue a solo album. I want to thank my band mates for their support and encouragement through the entire process.

I was fortunate to cross paths with Jeff out on the road. My bass player, Chris Williamson, said I should talk to Jeff about recording together and when I did, I knew it would be the perfect place for the material.

We both had the same line of thought about how we could approach it! My goal was to keep a very open mind on everything so that the music and the artists were able to breathe, and evolve freely. Whatever was best for the songs and record as a whole, that’s what I wanted to do. Hopefully that comes through to the listeners and DJ’s!”

She also described the excitement of getting to pick from among bluegrass’s best when recording this album.

“Zack Arnold and I met at the 2017 Renofest in Hartsville, SC. He has been a dear friend and I was so tickled to have him play and sing on this project.

I was able to work with Aaron Ramsey during the recording of the Backline album, Salem Town. It is always a joy and privilege to watch him work.

I had never met Tim Crouch personally, but Jeff mentioned him for the project and I am so glad he did. The fiddle work on this single and the entire record is true art at its finest!

There are other artists on the album that we will announce later on, but I’m so grateful to all these guys for their time and talent. It truly made it so special!”

Getaway is a sort of dreamy love song, where the singer analogizes time with her true love as the best sort of vacation she could imagine.

Katelyn sings lead with Ramsey on guitar and mandolin, Partin on bass and reso-guitar, Arnold on rhythm guitar, and Crouch on fiddle.

It’s a lovely song. Have a listen…

Getaway is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.