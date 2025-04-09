Getaway – Katelyn Ingardia

Katelyn Ingardia has been playing, singing, and writing her own songs since she was ten years old. Now the sole founding member of the South Carolina based band, Backline, Ingardia has contributed numerous compositions to their repertoire. Getaway, Katelyn’s debut solo project, presents ten of her original songs, three of which were co-written.

The recording opens with the album’s title track, Getaway, which lyrics tell of falling in love with someone where every day feels like a joyful vacation. The core backing band on this release includes Tim Crouch on fiddle, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin and guitar, Zack Arnold on guitar, and the album’s producer, Jeff Partin, on dobro, bass, and harmony vocals.

One of the most compelling tracks, Red Snow, plays out in somewhat of a cinematic fashion, as it tells the haunting tale of one discovering that their significant other has met a violent, tragic end. This song is also melodically punctuated by forceful banjo playing from Aaron Ramsey.

Leave it to Jesus, co-written with Paula Breedlove, is performed in the traditional bluegrass gospel vein with minimal instrumentation, allowing the listener to fully focus on the message of handing over your burdens and troubles to the Lord.

Silence is another track that was co-written, this time with Ingardia’s former Backline bandmate, Louis Hughes. The lyrics delve deep into the sadness that comes with a relationship’s abrupt end, and desiring the closure that unfortunately will never come.

Love You Back Together is a song about someone who’s determined to mend a romantic partnership that’s been broken. This track is incredibly strong instrumentally, particularly Aaron McDaris’ banjo work.

Getaway is strong evidence of Katelyn Ingardia’s talents as a lyricist. Each of these ten selections are captivating and relatable. Ingardia’s dynamic vocals, plus the performances of this project’s supporting cast, brings these songs to life in a beautiful manner.