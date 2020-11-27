Get your Del McCoury snowflake ornament for Christmas!

Thanksgiving weekend isn’t only the official start of the Christmas season, it’s also considered the time when Christmas shopping starts in earnest. With mega sales offered by a good many online and brick-and-mortar retailers, a lot of folks use this time to begin gift browsing for loved ones.

But remember, while you are scouring the internet and the malls for bargains, don’t forget your favorite grassers! Many of our top bluegrass artists are offering special sales on merchandise and recordings, or special holiday-themed items or music. This is also true for many instrument builders and music stores that specialize in acoustic music. So be sure to visit them when looking for Christmas gifts this year.

One great example is the new Del McCoury snowflake Christmas tree ornament, offered by McCoury Music. This wooden keepsake piece measures 3.5” in diameter, and is the second annual ornament offered on the site, which seems to be becoming an annual edition. Whether you have the 2019 ornament or not, who wouldn’t love to trim their tree with a little more Del?

They also have a Del Yeah mask on offer, and a Del McCoury for President t-shirt. See them all, along with all the recordings from the McCourys, on their web store.

Check the sites of all your faves for similar offers. Lonesome River Band has a set of new t-shirts. Or you could pick up a “flatpicker inside” onesie for the newborn on your list from Kenny Smith. Ricky Skaggs also has a set of ornaments with a mandolin, guitar, or fiddle in the middle. Don’t forget Tony Trischka’s banjo socks, or the mandolin socks from Sierra Hull. There are many more.

In addition to the new bluegrass Christmas CDs we will be sharing over the next few weeks, don’t forget the ones released in years past as a perfect introduction to our music for a friend or family member. Rhonda Vincent, Dailey & Vincent, Jerry Douglas, Larry Sparks, Doyle Lawson and many others have these for sale, plus the many compilations created by bluegrass labels over the years.

We all know how the music industry has suffered this year, and even with a vaccine on the way, 2021 is still an uncertainty for touring. Just remember the people whose music you love when doing holiday shopping. It will mean a great deal to them.