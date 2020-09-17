Get On Home Boy drops from Donna Ulisse

Skip to content
So much new music today!
Donna Ulisse also has a new single this week from Billy Blue Records, which is included on her debut album with them, . Time For Love
It’s a song she wrote with Bethany Kelly and Jerry Salley called
, a ‘sit down and listen, boy’ type on story letting her man know that if he doesn’t make it home for dinner, he will find the house vacant when he gets there. And she’s not kidding! Get On Home Boy
Have a listen in this new lyric video.
Her last single from the album,
When I Go All Bluegrass On You, was a #1 hit on our . This one seems likely to follow suit. Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart
Radio programmers can find
Get On Home Boy, and all the tracks on A Time For Love, at AirPlay Direct.
Fans can get the album wherever they
stream or download music online.
