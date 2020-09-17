Get On Home Boy drops from Donna Ulisse

So much new music today!

Donna Ulisse also has a new single this week from Billy Blue Records, which is included on her debut album with them, Time For Love.

It’s a song she wrote with Bethany Kelly and Jerry Salley called Get On Home Boy, a ‘sit down and listen, boy’ type on story letting her man know that if he doesn’t make it home for dinner, he will find the house vacant when he gets there. And she’s not kidding!

Have a listen in this new lyric video.

Her last single from the album, When I Go All Bluegrass On You, was a #1 hit on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart. This one seems likely to follow suit.

Radio programmers can find Get On Home Boy, and all the tracks on A Time For Love, at AirPlay Direct.

Fans can get the album wherever they stream or download music online.