Get Me Where I’m Going drops for Songs From The Road Band

For their latest release, western North Carolina’s Songs From The Road Band didn’t simply select from the many celebrated songwriters within the group, but chose a new song from their neighbor Nick Dauphinais called Get Me Where I’m Going.

SFTRB was created when a group of Asheville-area grassers, experienced songwriters with impeccable jamgrass credentials, got together to record more traditional bluegrass material they had written, outside of their then-primary band ventures. After a couple of successful albums, bassist Charles Humphrey III, guitarist Sam Wharton, and mandolinist Mark Schimick decided to give it a go as a touring outfit, and added fiddler James Schlender. With Gabe Epstein on banjo, they have a decade and a half behind their adventure, with a number of successful albums to show for it.

Dauphinais, who toured for several years with the Larry Stephenson Band, explained the genesis of this new song.

“Standing out on the field at a festival in Florida, I thought about how perfect everything was. The moon out, campfires glowing and smelling so good, and music pouring off the stage swirling around the trees and loyal listeners. My former boss, Larry Stephenson, has a little saying whenever we would head towards a festival: ‘Get Me Where I’m Going!’ So thankful to have co-written with my friends Charles Humphrey III and Tommy Maher.”

The lead vocal is sung by Wharton on this rip-roarin’ number, that kicks with Epstein’s banjo.

Check it out…

Get Me Where I’m Going will be available soon from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.