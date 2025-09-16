Get Me Down the Line from Darren Nicholson

Mountain Home Music is serving up another new song from Darren Nicholson, who has produced hit after hit since his departure from Balsam Range three years ago.

This time out it’s a fun number called Get Me Down the Line, which he says always gets a rise from the crowd wherever he plays it.

“It’s a jukin’ little anthem for the person who is chasing the next best thing. Another take on the human condition and how we are constantly looking for something to fill the void, looking for whatever ‘it’ is to make us feel temporarily better. It’s another one that I co-wrote with Charles Humphrey III, and it’s without a doubt gotten the best response I’ve ever had to a song when performed for our live audiences.

I love writing songs about my own human experience. I hope maybe others can relate to them from time to time — and that you find yourself groovin’ along as well. Have fun and enjoy the quest for whatever ‘it’ is that gets you on down the line!”

Darren shows off his engaging vocal stylings, as well as some wicked mandolin playing, alongside Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, David Johnson on guitar and reso-guitar, Mark Fain on bass, and Tony Creasman on drums.

The track really pulls you in as it rolls along. Have a listen.

Get Me Down the Line is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.