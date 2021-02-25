Get It Played launches from Turnberry Records

A new publicity and radio promotion service has been launched with a California/Nashville nexus to assist independent and part time artists get news of their music to taste makers in the industry.

Get It Played is the brainchild of Keith Barnacastle, CEO of Turnberry Records in Rancho Mirage, CA. Though his focus in the business is bluegrass music, and his associate with this new offering is bluegrass artist Rebekah Speer, Get It Played is not strictly available to acts in our genre. They specifically mention being willing to service classic and contemporary country, bluegrass, Americana, Gospel, and folk accounts.

It is designed as a cost effective option for bands and solo artists unsure of how to get news about their touring and recordings to radio stations and media outlets that cover live music and audio/video releases. With plans starting at as little as $69, Get It Played will offer their services for six months, with a number of press releases sent on your behalf to their expansive list of media or radio contacts, with follow up.

Additional plans offer a twelve month membership for $99 that allows for additional press contacts or song pitches to radio, and a twelve month plus package for $149 with additional services provided. Full details about these plans can be found online.

With the cost of a professional publicist often running into four figures for a single single or video release, Get It Played says that they can deliver much of the same impact at a dramatically lower price. By using email automation Keith and Rebekah can get news of your activity out to their contacts quickly and less expensively.

Bluegrass Today may be easy to reach with news about such matters, but that isn’t true for all corners of the industry.

See all that Get It Plays offers by visiting their web site.