Get Along Somehow video from Rrinaco

Rebel Records has released a music video to accompany their current single for Rrinaco, Get Along Somehow.

This oddly-named outfit is a side project of Corrina Rose Logston-Stephens, she of High Fidelity. Since the band has a very specific concept that drives their music, to wit, a love for the traditional bluegrass of the 1950s and ’60s, Corrina created Rrinaco as a vehicle for her songs that wouldn’t fit with the band.

She wrote this one about a gaslighting incident she experienced, and tells us that the intentional vagueness in the lyrics created some confusion when they set to work on a music video.

“Mark Freeman at Rebel Records really wanted to do a video for Get Along Somehow, since it was the first single we were promoting from the upcoming album. I could see a lot of the songs as videos in my head already, but this one challenged me!

We started throwing around ideas with videographer Warren Swann for a location, and one morning the thought just hit me that we needed to ask our dear friend Carlotta if we could use her house. She graciously and enthusiastically said yes! I knew she had such a cool old house, but it had been a while since I’d been over there. When we arrived, it looked like someone had been listening in to all our discussions, and staged everything just for us to film! It was absolutely perfect!

Interestingly, all the initial brainstorming we had involved using actors, staging fights, burning photographs, and none of this was really resonating with me. We still hadn’t landed on anything super specific, and the night before we were supposed to shoot, I realized everyone was seeing this as a romantic story and that was the sticking point. The idea for the song actually came from a totally non-romantic incident, and the beauty of the song to me, and its relatability, is in the non-specificity of it. I told Warren, ‘I realize I probably never said this, but this song isn’t actually a romantic song,’ and Warren goes, ‘I was 100% picturing this in a romantic light… this has definitely got my wheels spinning in different directions.’ Suddenly everything aligned!

Warren had the perfect vision for this — it seems like everything Warren creates is just the most resonant art for me, but this one just knocked it out of the park. I’m so beyond thrilled to share this premiere Rrinaco video with the world!!!”

With that understanding in mind, they pulled together a very effective visual representation of Get Along Somehow. Check it out.

Get Along Somehow is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.