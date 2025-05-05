Get Along Somehow – debut single from Rrinaco

Rrinaco is the alter-ego of Corrina Rose Logston Stephens, fiddler and vocalist for traditional bluegrass diehards, High Fidelity, at least for the sake of a new recording project of hers for Rebel Records. The name comes from a code she developed as a child, where the first two letters of a word were removed, and added back at the end.

Bluegrass fans have responded quite positively to Corrina’s original material, like 2023’s High Fidelity hit, The Mighty Name of Jesus. But following her muse, she writes where the spirit leads her, resulting over recent years in a wealth of superb songs that don’t fit the 1960s and ’70s bluegrass vibe of the band.

So she reached out to Mark Freeman with Rebel, for whom High Fidelity records, to see if they might be interested in a separate label deal for her songs from the other side.

Freeman says that he was unprepared for what she had to offer.

“I was taken aback by its unique, original sound. I had no idea Corrina had this quirky, folksy side to her. She is such a creative force!

As she notes, the music does not fit in a particular box, and that is part of its appeal and charm. We are so excited to share her music with the world.”

Ahead of the Rrinaco album release on June 27, Corrina has a first single to share, one she wrote about the notion of gaslighting, where someone is sincerely trying to convince you of something that isn’t true, and they know to be false.

“Get Along Somehow was inspired by a real life interaction where I was first confronted with this phenomenon, and as I was processing the whole experience, this song came out. When writing it I wanted to avoid the kind of inflammatory and revenge-ridden language often heard in songs about conflict, though I realize there are some moments in there that can convey as a little sassy!”

Corirna sings and plays fiddle on the track, with her husband Jeremy Stephens on guitars, Casey Campbell on mandolin, P.J. George on bass, and Kevin Buchanan on percussion.

It’s a strong track. Have a listen.

Get Along Somehow is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.