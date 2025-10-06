Get A Transfer – The King James Boys

Considering The King James Boys’ fervent devotion to gospel-style bluegrass, one might surmise that the title of their new album, Get A Transfer, might consist solely of fervent appeals for listeners to look towards a higher order. Indeed, the band has consistently applied those precepts throughout their more than 30 year collective career. The group, which consists of Randy Spencer (guitar and lead vocals), Cole Spencer (bass guitar and harmony vocals), Curtis Lewis (banjo), and Will Hart (mandolin and harmony vocals), has carved out a formidable reputation for procuring a spiritual sensibility, while also making memorable music that ought not only be confined to a reverent and religious-oriented audience.

That approach is secured here yet again. In fact, Get A Transfer would seem to be their most accessible effort yet. Not that they deny their devotion; far from it in fact. Glory Ride, I Can Hear the Savior, Power of Prayer, and for that matter, every other track that’s part of this eight-song set point to a path that leads to heavenly glories. There’s fervor and conviction throughout the messaging, but the melodies overflow with sentiments that are both joyful and jaunty to an equal degree. The jubilation is apparent, and also owed, at least in part, to the sprightly arrangements and a decidedly down-home delivery.

As a result, the title, Get A Transfer, actually encourages its listeners to engage in a communal spirit that allows everyone to join in, sing along, and connect through the power of song. That’s certainly true of celebratory songs like the aforementioned I Can Hear the Savior, Everything Heaven Won’t Be, and Ready and Waiting in particular. So too, the beautiful ballad Power of Prayer effectively shares a feeling of love in a way that can be appreciated in both sacred and secular terms.

Simply put, Get A Transfer rings with certain truths, among them, that music is a messenger that embodies spiritual solace, regardless of belief. Its universality brings forth certain emotions that can be garnered from both the melody and the messaging a given song tends to share. It’s hard to resist any entreaty that urges one to take a transfer when it’s framed in such a relevant and refreshing way.