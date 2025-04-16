Get A Transfer from The King James Boys

Posted on by John Lawless

Pinecastle Records has released a snappy new single from The King James Boys, a gospel number called Get A Transfer, which serves as the title track of their just-released album.

Using a metaphor of a train ride, this song from Janet and Michale Dowling urges listeners on the Devil’s line to, get a transfer on to the gloryland train. It moves along briskly, driven by Curtis Lewis’ crisp banjo playing and strong three-part harmony.

Guitarist Randy Spencer sings the lead part, with mandolin man Will Hart singing tenor, and Cole Spencer on bass and the third part. Johnson Mountain Boys fans, listen closely for a Duncan and Brady quote.

Check out Get A Transfer

Get A Transfer, and the full album by the same name, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

