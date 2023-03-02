Georgia State Fiddler’s Convention returns in 2023

Great news for old time and bluegrass pickers in north Georgia. After two years of inactivity, the Georgia State Fiddler’s Convention returns this year to Blairsville. This will be the first running of the event since COVID restrictions were implemented.

This popular convention will be held on June 24 at the Union County Schools Fine Arts Center at 926 Panther Overlook in Blairsville.

Prize money makes it worth your while, with a $400 award to both junior and senior fiddlers, and $1200 for the band contest. Prizes are given for first through fourth place in all competitions.

A complete contest category list includes:

Senior fiddler

Old time banjo

Mandolin

Junior fiddler

Flatpick guitar

Fingerstyle guitar

Dulcimer

Dobro

Bluegrass band

Beginning fiddler

Banjo

Registration can be completed online and there is no fee to sign up. On site registration begins at 8:00 a.m. on the 24th, with competition starting at 9:00.

More information about prizes in all categories can be found online.

Welcome back Georgia State Fiddler’s Convention!