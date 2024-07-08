Georgia Rain drops for Jaelee Roberts

One of the most frequently discussed new bluegrass singers these days is Sister Sadie’s powerhouse vocalist Jaelee Roberts, who had been turning heads for several years before the Sisters grabbed her up. In fact, Miss Jaelee was attracting attention in her early teens from anyone who caught her belting one out in a jam, or on her occasional guest appearances with her Dad, Danny Roberts, and The Grascals.

All grown up now into a fine young lady, Jaelee is continuing the solo recording career she started prior to joining the Sisterhood. To that effect, Mountain Home Music has released another single for Roberts, one she wrote called Georgia Rain.

It seems that everything feels more intense in our youth, and Jaelee says that this anguished song of lost love comes from her own early exposure.

“I wrote Georgia Rain after experiencing my first breakup/heartbreak when I was 16 years old. Interestingly enough, I had the melody come to me first and then the lyrics — which isn’t the normal songwriting process for me. I really do love this melody and the little twist in the chord structure!

If you know me or have followed my musical journey so far, you know that I absolutely love a good ole heartbreak song. And having rain be part of the scenario makes a heartbreak song even more lonesome and sad!

When I wrote Georgia Rain it really came to me like a movie, and the words are really visual. I hope that y’all will be able to hear it and see it along with me when you listen!”

The tender and slightly somber setting is perfectly provided by Cody Kilby on guitar, Andy Leftwitch on mandolin and fiddle, Ron Block on banjo, and Byron House on bass. Stephen Mougin adds harmony to Jaelee’s lead vocal.

Have a listen…

Georgia Rain is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.