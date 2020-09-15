Geoff Buell to Turnberry Records

Turnberry Records has announced the signing of vocalist Geoff Buell to the label. He has agreed to a two record deal over the next two years.

Buell had the good fortune to spend much of his youth living in Nashville. Though born in north central Wyoming, the family made a move to Music City in support of his mother, Linda’s, songwriting career. She wrote material for both bluegrass and country acts, many of whom young Geoff had a chance to meet while he was still a boy.

Soon he fell in love with country music and pedal steel guitar, and spent several years touring as both a singer and a steel man. Now he is back in the bluegrass fold, with a new album on the way from Turnberry titled All Dressed Up, expected early next month. The six track EP features six new original and traditional bluegrass songs, five contributed by his mom.

They recorded at Randy Kohrs’ Slack Key Studio, with Scott Vestal on banjo and Randy on reso-guitar and harmony vocals, reuniting Buell with band members from Continental Divide, who had cut Linda’s Feel Good Day as the title track of their 1998 project.

Geoff says that he already feels at home with the Turnberry team.

“I’m really excited. They’re all about the artist, and they’ve already been real welcoming.”

Here’s a song from three years back when Buell was still working on the country side, but you can hear the bluegrass influence on The Rounder.

Expect to hear more from Geoff Buell in the very near future.