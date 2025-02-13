Gena Britt signs with Mountain Home Music

Mountain Home Music Company has announced today the signing of noted banjo player and vocalist Gena Britt to the label. Gena, of course is an original member of Sister Sadie, and an important part of their stage show and studio sound.

She says that it just makes sense to release her upcoming solo project, which she has already begun recording, with the same label as the band.

“I am so excited to become a part of the Mountain Home family as a solo artist. I’ve been in the studio tracking with an all-star band, and I cannot wait for everyone to hear this new music. It’s pretty special. There are some originals, some covers — and some surprises you won’t expect!

I’m truly grateful to Mountain Home for believing in me, and supporting me in all I do as a member of Sister Sadie, and as a solo artist. I’m really looking forward to this partnership!’

Mountain Home A&R Director Jon Weisberger feels the same way.

“Gena’s already been a member of the Mountain Home family with Sister Sadie, but it is a big step forward to welcome her now as an artist with her own unique voice, too. Gena has been a vital presence on the bluegrass scene for a long time, but her solo recordings have been too few and far between for the role she’s played.

It’s been more than 30 years since I first met her as a member of Petticoat Junction, and her career has been a rich one. We are so happy to be playing a role in bringing it forward. Whenever Gena is front and center, great music is guaranteed!”

In addition to Sister Sadie and Petticoat Junction, Gena has been member of New Vintage, Lou Reid & Carolina, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, as well as her own Gena Britt Band.

A debut single from Britt’s next effort with Mountain Home is expected in the next few months.

That is something to look forward to hearing!