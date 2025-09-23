Gary Brewer to Pinecastle Records

Life-long bluegrass artist and personality Gary Brewer, a fifth-generation musician and native Kentuckian, has been announced as the latest signee with Pinecastle Records.

Gary has recorded for years for his own independent label, SGM Records, but says that he is very pleased to be working with Pinecastle for his next project with his sons, Mason and Wayne, as The Kentucky Ramblers.

“I am honored and glad to partner with Pinecastle for the release of my new project. It will feature all new original material I’ve written celebrating my 46th year in the music business. All in rambler fashion!”

Since he was 14 years old Brewer has fronted The Kentucky Ramblers, a band that once included his father, Finley Brewer, who had performed with The Carter Family, and now includes his boys, both with families of their own.

Their prior album release, 40th Anniversary Celebration, was a huge success, spending several weeks atop bluegrass sales charts. Gary also had a solo guitar project that highlighted his collection of vintage instruments, called House of Axes.

Pinecastle CEO Ethan Burkhardt says that they are delighted to be working with Brewer.

“Gary Brewer has spent his life making great music and keeping bluegrass moving forward while staying true to its roots. He’s someone who has inspired fans and musicians for decades. We’re excited to have him join our label, and can’t wait to share his new music with everyone.”

A new album is expected next year, with a debut single coming soon.