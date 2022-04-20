Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers to Bob Frank Entertainment and The Orchard

Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers have announced a new distribution agreement with a couple of the big players in the larger music business. They will now be working with Bob Frank Entertainment with distribution through The Orchard.

The past two years have been big for Brewer, a long time bluegrass artist and songwriter, touring with his two sons, Wayne and Mason. Their most recent album, 40th Anniversary Celebration, has been a real boon, with Gary boasting of strong sales of both CDs and digital downloads, bringing the group to a much wider audience than they had enjoyed before.

With Gary on guitar and lead vocal, Wayne on bass and harmony vocal, Mason on mandolin and harmony vocal, and Cody Pearman on banjo, The Kentucky Ramblers are continuing a sixth generation of bluegrass and old time musicians, with Gary’s father having sung with the group until his recent passing.

Bob Frank is a well experienced veteran of the music industry, having served executive roles in large record companies. BFE was launched in 2012, with offices in both New York and Nashville, offering a variety of client services to both labels and artists, including distribution, music publishing, management consulting, and film and television production.

Frank says that they are delighted to team up with Brewer and his label, SGM Records.

“We are thrilled to partner with the legendary Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers for distribution of their storied catalog and new releases. All at BFE are looking forward to expanding the overall brand, and working with Wayne Brewer and the talented SGM Records team.”

BFE also brings their global sub-distribution deal with The Orchard, a full service distribution firm with offices in 45 major cities worldwide. They specialize in offering their clients digital and physical sales and marketing, advertising, sync and brand partnerships, rights management, video monetization, collaborator splits and royalty accounting, and publishing administration.

Orchard Senior Vice President of Artist & Label Partnerships, Alan Becker, says working with Gary is right up his alley.

“As a longtime country and bluegrass music fan, I am so pleased to get to work with one of the best, Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers. By joining forces with Bob Frank and The Orchard, Gary and his team at SGM Records will have even greater reach and capabilities enabling them to continually engage their fast-growing audience and fully equip them to continue their winning streak well into the future.”

This move may signal a shift for the Brewers towards a more rootsy Americana sound, as evidenced by their most recent single, Pass Along the Good, co-written by Gary Brewer and Jim Lauderdale, and sung by the two of them as a duet.