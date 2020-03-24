Gary Brewer teases his 40th Anniversary Collection

Gary Brewer, and all his Kentucky Ramblers, are getting things ready for their big 40th Anniversary album and tour this year. Not many bluegrass artists make it to a 40 year career in our business, so it’s really is a worthwhile point of celebration. And while touring is suspended for the time being, plans for the project release are on track for this spring.

Titled simply 40th Anniversary Celebration, the record features Brewer and his band, which includes his dad, Finley, on guitar, and sons Mason on mandolin and Wayne on bass, alongside a bevy of bluegrass legends who Gary has asked to accompany them. Guests include stalwarts like Sam Bush, Dale Ann Bradley, Russell Moore, Ralph Stanley II, and several others.

A debut single is available now, one Brewer wrote, which he says find him alongside artists his age who also grew up in the music.

“I am very excited about the release of the 40-year record. I have chosen a handful of very diverse artists to guest on this. For the single, Goin’ Up Shell Creek, I decided to feature The Travelin’ McCourys. We go way back and have so much in common. We all grew up in the music and have been blessed to be able to travel with our dads throughout our entire career thus far. Now, we both share the stage with our sons and fathers. This collaboration between myself and The Travelin’ McCourys speaks loud in tradition, and we are very proud of that.”

The Brewers have also created this tease video, which offers both a taste of the single, and a look at the various guest performers who appear with them on the album.

Pre-orders are available online, for delivery on May 29, in a variety of packages that include both CDs and downloads, along with a variety of 40th Anniversary merchandise.

Gary and the Ramblers are hoping to get back out on the road soon, to join both the loyal bluegrass fans starved for the music, and all their fellow artists who are cooped up like the rest of us.