Gary Brewer & Sons make Louisville TV

Posted on by John Lawless

Earlier this week, Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers were interviewed on Louisville TV channel 11 WHAS.

The occasion for their appearance on the Great Day Live program was the recent release of Gary’s 40th Anniversary Collection album, which finds him picking with legends like Sam Bush, The Travelin’ McCourys, Russell Moore, Dale Ann Bradley, Doug Phelps from The Kentucky Headhunters, T. Graham Brown, Ron Stewart, and Ralph Stanley II.

They sat down with WHAS11’s Angie Fenton, remotely of course, to chat about the record and its chart success.

Congratulations to Gary and the boys, but one has to wonder what is going on with the facial hair! I’ve heard of beard competitions in the winter, but during the heat of summer?

Gary and Mason are certainly in the running, but it looks as though Wayne has them beat by a mile!

40th Anniversary Collection is available from Gary’s web site, as both an audio CD and for digital download.

