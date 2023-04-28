Gary Brewer shares his guitars on House of Axes

On the heels of his hugely popular 40th Anniversary Celebration project, featuring collaborations with all sorts of top bluegrass performers, Gary Brewer is going small for his next album, releasing a set of solo pieces, just he and his guitars.

House of Axes finds Brewer demonstrating nine different guitars from his collection, one for each track on the record. It’s not set for release until June 30, but a debut single and video is available today of Gary running through Sourwood Ridge, also known as Sourwood Mountain, on the first guitar he ever owned, a 1968 Martin D-28, the final year of using Brazilian rosewood.

Each track also includes an introduction from Gary, where he shares a few words about each guitar in turn, as you can see in this first video.

Other guitars included in the House of Axes are:

Old Brown Case – 1941 Martin D-28 Herringbone

Southern Flavor – 2007 Martin D-41 Porter Wagoner Custom Signature

Sourwood Ridge – 1968 Martin D-28

White Horse Breakdown – 1992 Mossman Texas Plains Model

Old Minor Joe Clark – 1948 Martin D-28

Little Rosewood Casket – 1959 Martin D-28 E

Tom Rock Twist – 1997 Stelling RHD-125

Foggy Mountain Top – Lonesome Road Blues – 1899 Martin 0-28 Herringbone

Little Brown Jug – 1957 Silvertone

Sourwood Ridge is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online.

Expect to hear more about House of Axes as June draws near.