Gary Brewer opts for online CD release party for 40th Anniversary Celebration

Gary Brewer and his Kentucky Ramblers have been waiting a long time for their latest release, four decades to be exact.
And with live performances still severely curtailed due to infection concerns, they decided that a video CD release party would be the best bet to mark the official coming out for
, which notes a remarkable milestone for this lifelong entertainer. 40th Anniversary Celebration
Brewer comes from musical people in Kentucky, being trained in bluegrass by both his father and grandfather, and he continues the tradition with his own to sons who pick with him on stage. Dad also comes along to sing with The Kentucky Ramblers, offering a look at three generations of Brewers at their live shows.
40th Anniversary Celebration highlights Gary’s long career in bluegrass, alongside some of the many musical friends he has made along the way. Guests on the record include Sam Bush, The Travelin’ McCourys, Russell Moore, Dale Ann Bradley, Doug Phelps from The Kentucky Headhunters, T. Graham Brown, Ron Stewart, and Ralph Stanley II.
Gary, Mason, and Wayne Brewer produced this video which offers viewers a complete listen through to the album, along with clips from the recording studio with the boys and their many guests. Between the songs, we get comments and congratulations from more friends and admirers within the industry who take their turn saluting Gary for this landmark accomplishment.
Settle in, get comfortable, and enjoy.
40th Anniversary Celebration is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from the band.
