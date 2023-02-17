Gamblers and Gypsies from Andrew Crawford & Brandi Colt

Bonfire Music has a second single for the South Carolina, husband and wide duo of Andrew Crawford & Brandi Colt. It’s a dark, minor key number called Gamblers and Gypsies, which Crawford wrote with Adam Comstock.

Andrew and Brandi sang their last release, In This Dirt, as a duet, and take the same approach here, trading verses through this story of some unsavory characters drifters meet during they lives. Both have distinctive voices, and the contrast between them makes for an interesting sonic effect, with Andrew’s bluegrass background and Brandi’s more country sound.

Crawford plays guitar on the track, supported by Steve Wilson on banjo, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin and bass, and Tim Crouch on fiddle. Alex Williams sings the third part on the choruses.

Gamblers and Gypsies is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.