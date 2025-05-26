GallagherFest 2025: A Celebration of music, craft, and community

Trey Hensley at GallagherFest 2025 – photo © Joey Fletcher

This article is a contribution from Matt Marson, courtesy of Gallagher Guitar Co.

The streets of downtown Murfreesboro, TN pulsed with energy on May 17 as GallagherFest 2025 brought together music lovers, top notch musical artists, and bluegrass devotees for a vibrant celebration of tradition, talent, and community. Hosted by Gallagher Guitar Co., the second annual festival proved to be more than just a gathering—it was a living, breathing tribute to the enduring legacy of acoustic music and the craftsmanship that supports it.

From the first strum of the morning’s flatpicking guitar contest to the last thunderous applause of the evening, GallagherFest 2025 delivered one unforgettable moment after another. But among the day’s many highlights, it was the evening street festival finale that left the deepest impression—and that credit belongs to Shadowgrass, but more on that in a bit.

A Morning of Mastery and Meaning

GallagherFest 2025 began with the buzz of friendly competition as the flatpicking guitar contest took center stage. Talented pickers from across the region showcased their chops in front of an enthusiastic crowd. When the dust settled, Adam Wright emerged as the winner, taking home a brand-new Gallagher G-45 guitar. But in truth, every contestant won over the crowd with their artistry and flair.

As the contest wrapped, festival goers moved into a thoughtfully curated lineup of workshops and presentations that reflected the deep roots and enduring influence of Gallagher guitars. Longtime Gallagher figures Don Gallagher and David Tipton delivered a compelling look back at the company’s storied connection to music festivals. Their talk offered more than a history lesson—it was a love letter to decades of shared musical moments.

Also, a major announcement from Gallagher Guitar Co. owner David Mathis, who unveiled a new line of guitars: The Shelby by Gallagher. These instruments pay tribute to a formative chapter in Gallagher’s history—the creation of an early guitar in the Slingerland Drum Factory in Shelbyville in 1963. That prototype, shaped by J.W. Gallagher and his teenage son Don, laid the groundwork for what would become the iconic American guitar brand known as Gallagher Guitar Co. The Shelby line honors this origin story with precision craftsmanship and vintage spirit.

Festival goers were also treated to a memorable songwriting workshop with David DeVaul and Josh Rinkel, where insightful advice and off-the-cuff performances created a welcoming space for both budding and seasoned writers.

Adding to the morning’s highlights was the unveiling of the “Shotgun Granny” guitar, a collaboration between Mathis and rising artist/entrepreneur Kevin Mac, founder of TikPik (partnered with Mark Cuban). Mac shared the colorful legacy of his grandmother, the real “Shotgun Granny,” and introduced his Elsie Marshall Whiskey Co., blending family folklore, southern grit, and entrepreneurial flair.

Closing the workshop series was a performance and guitar masterclass by the incomparable Jim Hurst, whose dazzling technique and heartfelt delivery captivated a roomful of attentive listeners. His session was more than a demonstration—it was a performance that left the audience spellbound. His guitar technique is truly second to none.

Music All Day Long

The live music never stopped as the GallagherFest stage lit up with talent throughout the day. The morning set featured captivating performances from David DeVaul, Jesse Black, and Lucas White, each bringing distinct flavors of folk, country, and acoustic flair to the audience.

As the sun climbed higher, so did the crowd’s energy. The afternoon lineup turned up the heat with a diverse showcase of styles and stories:

Alicia Blue delivered a hauntingly beautiful performance whose songwriting and vocals brought depth and soul to her country-inspired set.

delivered a hauntingly beautiful performance whose songwriting and vocals brought depth and soul to her country-inspired set. Josh Rinkel and Laura Orshaw shared a seamless blend of bluegrass precision, country, and Americana storytelling.

and shared a seamless blend of bluegrass precision, country, and Americana storytelling. Fred Reilly , one of the most powerful voices of the day, held the crowd’s attention with his set made all the more dynamic by legendary slide guitarist Joey Fletcher, whose licks added searing emotion to every note.

, one of the most powerful voices of the day, held the crowd’s attention with his set made all the more dynamic by legendary slide guitarist Joey Fletcher, whose licks added searing emotion to every note. And then came the rollicking fun of Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny, whose old-time spirit and infectious joy had the audience clapping, stomping, and grinning from ear to ear.

The Spark That Lit the Night

As the sun began to dip and tie-dyed shirts descended upon Walnut St., an eager crowd gathered for the much-anticipated evening performance. The street festival portion of GallagherFest had already seen its share of outstanding performances, but it was clear that something extraordinary was about to unfold.

Shadowgrass, the youthful and electrifying string band known for its dynamic take on traditional bluegrass, took the stage to roaring cheers. The moment they launched into their set, it was clear the audience was in for something special. With energy that surged like wildfire and precision that belied their years, Shadowgrass didn’t just perform—they ignited the street with a musical force that was as joyful as it was jaw-dropping.

Guitarist Kyser George, wielding his custom Gallagher guitars with effortless grace, delivered one blistering solo after another. His fingers danced across the fretboard with a clarity and fire that left the crowd speechless. George’s instrument, a striking example of Gallagher craftsmanship, seemed almost alive in his hands—its tone sharp and soulful, ringing out like a voice all its own.

Each member of Shadowgrass contributed to the alchemy. Fiddle runs soared, banjo rolls rattled with intensity, a mandolin that managed to seamlessly fill in every void, and the bass anchored it all with the kind of drive that gets feet moving and hearts racing. But beyond their technical brilliance, what truly captivated the audience was the band’s spirit. They played with joy, with purpose, and with the unmistakable camaraderie of a group that genuinely loves what they do.

Shadowgrass embodied everything GallagherFest was meant to celebrate—musicianship, community, and a deep reverence for tradition fused with fresh creativity. As the final notes echoed into the evening air, the crowd was on its feet, not just applauding but cheering with a kind of grateful wonder. It wasn’t just a concert. It was a communal moment of awe.

A Final Performance

Following Shadowgrass, attendees headed indoors to the Walnut House where Grammy-winner Trey Hensley closed the night with a powerful set of his own. Hensley’s performance was nothing short of a jaw-dropping masterclass in flatpicking brilliance that had seasoned players in the crowd shaking their heads in disbelief. His command of the guitar was effortless and explosive—each note delivered with pinpoint precision and soul. And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, he was joined by Jaelee Roberts of Sister Sadie for a duet that brought a soulful, heartwarming conclusion to an already unforgettable day.

As festival goers drifted away under the soft glow of streetlights, one thing was certain: GallagherFest 2025 had found its voice as a new staple in Murfreesboro’s live music and bluegrass culture. With planning already underway for 2026, this will certainly be an event to look out for year after year.