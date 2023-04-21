Gallagher introduces Josh Rinkel signature guitar

Gallagher Guitar Company has announced two new models designed in collaboration with Josh Rinkel of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

Called the Josh Rinkel Standard and the Josh Rinkel Signature, these are both mahogany guitars with an Adirondack spruce top from eastern Tennessee, stained with a tobacco sunburst finish.

Rinkel is only the fourth featured artist with a signature Gallagher model, the others being Jim Hurst and Doc and Merle Watson. He says that he is thrilled with what they’ve come up with.

“I never thought I’d have my name and signature on the label of a guitar. Getting to envision, help design, and put my name on such a great instrument is like a dream, something I don’t take lightly.

Getting to know, and working with the folks at Gallagher Guitars is a true honor. They are not just a team of luthiers, but a family of people who share a passion for what they do. The bond they have with their craft shows through in their work, not only in the craftsmanship and quality, but in the sound and soul of each individual guitar. That combination can only make for an instrument that has it all.”

Gallagher has been building top quality professional acoustic guitars for nearly 60 years now. Starting in 1965 with J.W. Gallagher and his son, Don, who took over in 1976 when his father retired. Now Don’s son, Stephen, manages the company that bears his family name.

The only difference between the two Rinkel models has to do with appointments. The Standard, selling for $4,600, has an unbound fingerboard and headstock with a black pickguard, while the Signature, at $4,995, has black and white binding and a tiger stripe pick guard. The Signature model also has a Buffalo-themed label signed by Josh.

Here’s a video Josh shot at Gallagher with Laura Orshaw using his new Signature model.

Gallagher can also install the same electronics package Rinkel uses on stage with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys upon request.

For more information about the two Josh Rinkel guitars, contact Gallagher directly, or any of their many dealers in the US.