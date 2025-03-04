Gallagher introduces 60th Anniversary G-50

The Gallagher Guitar Co. is celebrating 60 years in business in 2025, and marking the milestone by introducing a limited edition, customized version of their introductory model.

Doc Watson put Gallagher on the map in 1968 with his embrace of their G-50 guitar. It’s unique headstock design became instantly recognizable, and though the company eventually created a cutaway variant as the official Doc Watson model, the G-50 has remained a mainstay of the line.

The new 60th Anniversary G-50 maintains the basic specifications and tone woods as the standard model, with a number of special appointments. They will be made with mahogany back and sides, sitka spruce top, and a rosewood fretboard and bridge. Added are a 60th anniversary medallion inlaid on the headstock, the date 1965 inlaid at the 12th fret, and a custom label inspired by the original Gallagher label from the ’60s. Each guitar will also ship with a certificate of authenticity.

Like all the Gallagher guitars, these will be built in the Gallagher shop in Murfreesboro, TN.

These Anniversary models will only be made during 2025, and can be ordered from any Gallagher dealer, or directly from the shop for $5,400.