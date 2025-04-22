Gabe Hirshfeld’s kidney transplant is successful

Back in January we told you about a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Boston banjo player Gabe Hirshfeld, who was suffering from an aggressive kidney disease that would require a transplant soon.

We are delighted to report that a donor was found earlier this month, and a successful kidney transplant was performed on April 16.

Gabe says that the procedure went off without a hitch.

“My surgery went well but I’ll still be in the hospital for another day or two. I’m exhausted and sore, but thankful that everything went well, and the new kidney seems to be functioning well.”

It will be several months before he can return to his normal life, with therapy and anti-rejection medicines in his short term future.

“The road to recovery is still a few more months, and I won’t be able to work or do much until around September, but I am so relieved to have the surgery done with so I can even be on this road!”

We all remember Hirschfeld’s work with Boston’s Lonely Heartstring Band, now disbanded, where his solid roll-style banjo and inventive solos held the group’s more contemporary songwriting in contact with bluegrass. For a short time he also worked with Full Cord in Michigan.

The GoFundMe campaign remains active, continuing to raise money to provide support until he can resume working.

Wonderful news about the transplant, and we wish Gabe as speedy a recovery as possible!