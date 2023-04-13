G7th releases new colors for their Nashville capo

The G7th Capo company has introduced several new colors for its quick release Nashville guitar capo, in conjunction with this weekend’s 2023 NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA.

The Nashville capo is designed to be an effective, spring-loaded model offered at a budget price. Like all their capos, G7th says that the Nashvilles provide just the right amount of tension, via the spring, to clamp the strings down only as much as is needed to allow your guitar’s natural tone to shine through.

These are lightweight capos, which are released by pulling the two bars together, making for quick and simple key changes, or storage on the headstock.

In addition to the standard silver, black, and gold, the G7th Nashville is also available now in red, white, blue, and green. And like all the G7th models, they come with a lifetime warranty.

The Nashville capo is offered for sale through music stores worldwide, or directly from G7th online, for $24.95.

The company has a wide range of capo options, from their super simple UltraLight, to their heavier duty Newport and Performance 2 and 3 series, and their top line Heritage models for the most discriminating users. Most are available for steel string guitar, classical guitar, and banjo. There are even a few 12 string guitar models, and most can be ordered with custom engraving to set your capo aside from the rest.

All can be seen at the G7th web site.