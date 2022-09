Funeral arrangements for Herschel Sizemore

Details of services for master mandolin stylist Herschel Sizemore, who passed away on September 9, 2022, of congestive heart failure, have been published.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 14, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke, VA.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Simpson Funeral Home by Pastor Andy Woods. Interment will follow in the Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Airport Road in Roanoke.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Gentle Shepherd Hospice, which provided excellent care during his illness.

6045 Peters Creek Road NW

Roanoke, Virginia 24019