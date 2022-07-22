Fundraising campaign for Portugal’s first festival, Trafaria Bluegrass

Earlier this year we shared news about the Trafaria Bluegrass Festival, set to be the first such bluegras event in Portugal. It will be held in the village of Trafaria, just south of Lisbon, September 9-11, and all of the music will be provided at no charge to attendees.

The goal of the organizers is to help familiarize people in Portugal with bluegrass music, and the fun to be had at a bluegrass festival with instrument and dance workshop, plus jamming and live tours of the beautiful Almada region where the Targus River empties into the Atlantic Ocean, and to boost tourism in the area from other parts of the country, and neighboring European nations.

Organizers had been preparing to launch this new venture just as COVID restrictions locked everything down worldwide, but everything is now in place to launch this year.

The only snag is that they are €4,000 short of their fundraising goals. So Trafaria Bluegrass Festival has established a GoFundMe campaign to see if bluegrass lovers around the globe might help them get the first free Portuguese festival off the ground.

The sponsoring agency, Recreios Desportivos da Trafaria (Trafaria Sports and Recreation), has created this video to encourage people to make a donation to their crowdfunding appeal.

GoFundMe makes online donations easy by major credit card or PayPal, and handles currency conversions seamlessly in the background. You can donate in your denomination of choice, and Trafaria Bluegrass will receive it in Euros.

For more information or to make a donation, visit their GoFundMe campaign page.

To learn more about the festival, including travel and accommodation details, go to the Trafaria Bluegrass Festival web site.