Fun Solos To Play – new banjo book by Lluis Gomez

Posted on by John Lawless

Mel Bay has announced the release of Banjo Picking Tunes – Fun Solos To Play, by Lluis Gomez.

The book, which includes audio of the solos being played, contains 47 pieces in a variety of styles. It is best to think of it as a fiddle tune book, a collection of melodic sketches, which you can then use to create your own arrangements in whichever playing method you prefer. Among the selections are a mix of traditional dance tunes (reels, jigs, waltzes, fiddle tunes), plus a few original numbers written by Bill Bay, and a few from the great Irish harpist, Turlough O’Carolan.

All of the tunes are shown in simple tablature, and a code is included with the book to find all of the audio files online. The book runs to 52 pages.

Banjo Picking Tunes – Fun Solos To Play is available in a print edition for $15.99, or as an ebook for $10.99. Quite a small investment for a reference volume of 47 tunes!

A complete listing of tunes follows:

Cumberland Ridge
Caleb’s Gorge
Far from Home
The Teetotaller’s Reel
Swallowtail Jig
Morrison’s Jig
The Cuckoo
Barney’s Goat
The Clergy’s Lamentation
Red Fox Waltz
The Downfall of Paris
Reel de Lapin
Eleven Mile Canyon
The Burning of the Piper’s Hut
Young McGoldrick
Jackson’s Jig
Little House ‘Round the Corner
Missouri Mud
Whiskey Before Breakfast
Neapolitan Threshers
Eighth of January
Harvest Moon Strathspey
Buttermilk Jig
An Comhra Donn

National Lancer’s Hornpipe
Brighton Beach
Green Fields of America
St. Clair’s Hornpipe
Star of Bethlehem
Bennett’s Favorite Reel
Ivy Leaf Reel
St. Anne’s Reel
Gladiator Reel
Luckie Bawdin’s Reel
Witch of the Wave Reel
North Sea
Red Haired Boy
Mere Point
Blackberry Blossom
Wilson’s Hornpipe
Carolan’s Draught
Days of ‘Lang Syne
Brush Creek
The Rights of Man
The Unfortunate Rake
Shannon’s Well
Lark in the Morning

More information, including sample tabs and audio, plus ordering links, can be found on the Mel Bay web site.

