Fun Solos To Play – new banjo book by Lluis Gomez

Mel Bay has announced the release of Banjo Picking Tunes – Fun Solos To Play, by Lluis Gomez.

The book, which includes audio of the solos being played, contains 47 pieces in a variety of styles. It is best to think of it as a fiddle tune book, a collection of melodic sketches, which you can then use to create your own arrangements in whichever playing method you prefer. Among the selections are a mix of traditional dance tunes (reels, jigs, waltzes, fiddle tunes), plus a few original numbers written by Bill Bay, and a few from the great Irish harpist, Turlough O’Carolan.

All of the tunes are shown in simple tablature, and a code is included with the book to find all of the audio files online. The book runs to 52 pages.

Banjo Picking Tunes – Fun Solos To Play is available in a print edition for $15.99, or as an ebook for $10.99. Quite a small investment for a reference volume of 47 tunes!

