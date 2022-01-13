Full Cord to Dark Shadow Recording

Dark Shadow Recording in Nashville has announced the signing of bluegrass genre-benders Full Cord to the label.

Based in Grand Rapids, MI, Full Cord has been making a name for themselves this past 15 years by mixing bluegrass with pop, rock, and jazz influences, all within the traditional grass template. They retain the ensemble Mr. Monroe established, and create original music that expands the sound of bluegrass without pushing too hard at the edges.

Full Cord is Eric Langejans on guitar, Todd Kirchner on bass, Brian Oberlin on mandolin, Grant Flick on fiddle, Katie Kirchner on vocals, and Gabe Hirshfeld on banjo.

Here’s an sample of their sound with Yardboss, from last year’s album, Hindsight.

&amp;amp;lt;a href=”https://fullcord.bandcamp.com/album/hindsight”&amp;amp;gt;Hindsight by Full Cord Bluegrass&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt; Stephen Mougin, head of Dark Shadow Recording, says that he knew he had a winner when he saw their set in Raleigh a few months ago.

“Full Cord is an exciting band-on-the-rise that has the whole package: great songwriting, tight picking, and excellent vocals. I was thrilled to catch their shows at IBMA this year after some friends told me about them during the festival season. Their performance energy is infectious and their breadth of material is impressive. I can’t wait to get started on their upcoming album to see what we can create together!”

Todd, who also functions as band leader, feels like they have found a good home.

“After seeing the success of the artists that Dark Shadow has worked with, I couldn’t think of a better label to partner with for our next project. I’m really looking forward to working with them.”

Keep an ear to the ground for more news about Full Cord and Dark Shadow in the near future.