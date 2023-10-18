Full Cord covers Steely Dan with Reelin’ In The Years

Dark Shadow Recording has a new single from Full Cord, a clever bluegrass cover of Steely Dan’s first hit from 1972, Reelin’ In The Years. It’s the third from their upcoming album, Cambium.

Full Cord has been at it steady now for 16 years from their home base in Grand Rapids, MI. Growing out of an urban environment, their grass is flavored with touches or popular music, and it shows in more than just this Steely Dan song. Though they are all seasoned veterans of the bluegrass scene, they manage to bring a fish sound to the genre.

Brian Oberlin is on mandolin, Eric Langejans plays guitar, Todd Kirchner is on bass, Grant Flick on fiddle, and Ricky Mier on banjo.

Dark Shadow label head and producer Stephen Mougin says that this cut really shows what the band is made of.

“I heard Full Cord perform Reelin’ In The Years a couple of times and it knocked me out. They have a firm grasp of the bluegrassy version, but also fully commit to the funky rhythm of the original Steely Dan recording. When we started planning for the album, I insisted that this be part of the full project. They dug even deeper in the studio and I’m really proud of the way this turned out!”

Those familiar with the original might wonder how that dual electric guitar and power drums driven track could work as a grass cut, but it works.

Have a listen…

Reelin’ In The Years from Full Cord is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track, and the band’s two previous singles, from AirPlay Direct.