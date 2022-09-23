Full Cord Bluegrass at Founders Brewery in Grand Rapids

Posted on by Bryan Bolea

Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder’s Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) – photo © Bryan Bolea

Winning this year’s Telluride Bluegrass Contest put West Michigan-based Full Cord Bluegrass on more fans’ radar, and their music on more cultivated playlists, than ever before. Their inclusion as a 2022 IBMAA Momentum Band Award Nominee, and upcoming performances there, will only accelerate this growth.

So it was very cool to see the band play a show for its loyal and dedicated “hometown” fans at Founder’s Brewery on September 16. Sitting in with the band on banjo, and accompanying them to Virginia the following week, was George Guthrie (formerly of the Wooks).

Founding member Katie Kirchner also joined the group on vocals for several songs during the show

  • Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Brian Oberlin with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Eric Langejans with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • George Guthrie with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Brian Oberlin and Katie Kirchner with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Katie Kirchner with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Eric Langejans with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Brian Oberlin with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Brian Oberlin and Katie Kirchner with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Eric Langejans with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • George Guthrie with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Grant Flick with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Todd Kirchner with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Grant Flick with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Grant Flick with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Brian Oberlin with Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Full Cord Bluegrass at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Brian Oberlin with a friend at the Full Cord Bluegrass show at Founder's Brewery in Grand Rapids, MI (9/16/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea

