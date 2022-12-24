Frosty The Snowman video from The Petersens

Here’s another fun arrangement of a Christmas favorite from The Petersens, of Branson, MO. This family band entertains many thousands of music lovers every year from their perch at the Little Opry Theatre in Branson, where they play multiple shows every week.

Each year The Petersens create several new performance videos for the holiday season. Here’s their version of Frosty The Snowman, a classic from 1950 written by Walter “Jack” Rollins and Steve Nelson, and initially recorded by Gene Autry.

Have a listen to this grassed up take as you finish up Christmas preparations.

Merry Christmas everyone!

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.