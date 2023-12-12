Frosty Pines – new Christmas single from Troy Engle

Pinecastle Records artist Troy Engle also has a new single for Christmas 2023.

Frosty Pines is one he wrote with Rick Lang, a happy, feel good song about remembering old time Christmas traditions. It might just make you long for a warm fire and family all around.

Troy said the idea came to him in the after-the-holidays lull.

“I wrote Frosty Pines with long time co-writer and great friend Rick Lang. I was at an after Christmas sale at a local store with my family, and I saw the artificial trees they had on clearance. A few of them already had ‘snow’ on them, and they were called frosted pines. I thought, ‘Frosty Pines’ – that would be a great holiday song title, and I even said to myself, ‘that’s one Rick and I are gonna write’ – and we did!

At our next appointment, I told Rick the idea and he loved it. So we just started writing about coming home to the Frosty Pines at Christmas time, and all the things this guy missed while being away.”

As has become his habit, Engle tracked this entire recording by himself, playing all the instruments and singing all the parts.

Have a listen…

Frosty Pines from Troy Engle is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

