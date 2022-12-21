Frost releases for Sol Chase

Sol Chase is a young bluegrass artist now living in Colorado who shares a background common to a great many grassers. He grew up in a family band, describing his parents as hippies who traveled all over the world when he was a youngster. Chase says he learned folk songs in the fields of Europe touring with his family as a boy.

His musical maturity was achieved living in Austin, TX, where he founded a number of groups who performed in the central Texas region, blending the traditional bluegrass ensemble with more of a jamgrass attitude.

These days he writes his own music, plays mandolin and guitar, and sings his original songs. A debut solo project, The Eclectic Life of an Only Child, is set for release in the spring of 2023, with a first single available today. Recorded in Austin, we hear Sol with some of that city’s top progressive acoustic players, some of whom had been bandmates in the past.

Frost is the title of this track, which tells a story of alienation and love grown cold, perfect for the freezing weather enveloping much of the US this week. He says it’s about a bitter heartache, made all the worse by the missed opportunity for warmth and joy.

With Chase on mandolin and lead vocals, support comes from Devon Canady on guitar, Trevor Smith on banjo, Everett Wren on fiddle, and Taylor Turner on bass. Harmony vocals come from Evergreen, Eli Cline, and Andi Huff.

The song starts off as a fairly typical bluegrass number, but morphs into an extended jam before coming back to earth for a final repeated chorus.

Check it out…

Frost is available now from popular download and streaming services online.