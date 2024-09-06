Front Porch of Paradise video from Kristy Cox

Billy Blue Records debuts a new single today from Kristy Cox, written by Marcy Each, Susan Anderegg, and Jerry Salley, about the joys of a rural lifestyle.

Titled Front Porch of Paradise, producer and co-writer Salley said that the theme grabbed him right away when he got involved in the session.

“Growing up in the country, I guess I always took for granted how blessed I was – until I moved away from home. The lush green fields, the beautiful rows of silver queen corn, half-runner green beans and big boy tomatoes we grew were all just natural to me and my family. We called it ‘God’s Country.’ A few years ago, while I was in Iowa teaching a songwriting workshop at the Strawberry Jam Camp in Strawberry Point, Iowa, one of our attendees, Marcy Each, had a great idea for a song that she called Front Porch of Paradise. She had started the song with another attendee there, Susan Anderegg, as they were paired up to co-write together at the workshop.

When they told me the title, I knew exactly where they were coming from, and I grabbed my guitar, as they were struggling a little on a melody. We worked on it together until we loved it. Luckily, when I pitched the song to Kristy for her most recent album, it also reminded her of her childhood growing up just outside of her hometown of Adelaide, South Australia.

I’m so happy she loved it, because she sings the song with such beautiful conviction and has made it her own.”

Cox agreed, saying that it pegged her own memories instantly.

“I loved Front Porch of Paradise the first time I heard it. I grew up on the outskirts of Adelaide, the capital city of South Australia, and have always felt more at home in the country. This song is one of those that I feel I could have written about myself, it was so easy for me to relate to it. I love the melody and the lyrics, and am so thankful that Jerry and team let me record their song.”

Helping out in the studio were Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Aaron McDaris on banjo, Justin Moses on mandolin and reso-guitar, and Jeff Partin on bass.

It’s definitely a feel good number, which you can enjoy in the music video below.

Front Porch of Paradise, and the full Let It Burn album on which it is included, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.