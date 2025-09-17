From The Side of the Road… return of the lanyard song

Posted on by Chris Jones

Greetings from the very first IBMA World of Bluegrass from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Because I’m out at the Walnut Valley festival in Winfield, Kansas during this week, I was only able to attend for one day. From what I saw, though, it looks pretty hopeful. 

This year, I was able to attend the Americana Music Association’s conference and festival in Nashville, too, the week before. I don’t want to seem disloyal in any way, but I have to say the AMA event has one thing over the IBMA in this critical respect: they have double-sided name tags on the lanyards. No matter which side is turned out, you still know who you’re talking to.

This remains an issue for the IBMA, which is why I wrote this song in the wee hours of the morning one year. I would’ve written a second verse but I had fallen asleep after I got the first verse and chorus done. 

