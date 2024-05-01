From The Side of the Road… it’s time for Bluegrass Haiku!

There’s a tradition here of publishing at least one bluegrass haiku column per year. I’ve usually taken presidential election years off because even short-form poetry about leaves and clouds is controversial and divisive in these years (“Is that a reference to chem trails?” “Are you trying to make a subtle statement about climate change?”). However, I’m going to take a chance and do it anyway because after all, there’s no left, right, red, or blue in haiku. There isn’t even punctuation, and we all know how divisive that can be if you’ve ever met a really opinionated semi-colon.

Just as a reminder, while modern haiku can have a flexible syllable count, the more traditional form (the kind that also shuns electric bass) adheres to the three lines of five, seven, and five syllables in that order.

Example:

playing the banjo

while the breeze blows through my hair

even though I’m bald

Also, a haiku must contain a break (because even short-form poets need time to sell merch and sign autographs), and it must contain a reference to nature, otherwise, as discussed in a column last year, it is a senryu rather than a haiku. Perhaps you recall the Hank Locklin song Senryu the Pillow That you Dream On.

I’m sorry.

In the past I’ve really stretched the definition of “nature” to include a D-18 guitar’s mahogany sides, a festival corn dog, and band T-shirts (you know, made of cotton). I think the breeze reference in the haiku above qualifies. In any case, I’m just going to write these as I feel them, and you can classify them as you wish: haiku, senryu, or just bad yet mercifully short poetry.

I’ve found that the most popular bluegrass haiku I’ve come up with, or perhaps I should say the least unpopular, have been the haiku versions of bluegrass songs. This was my haiku version of Rocky Top:

I like it up here

no phone bills or smoggy smoke

we’re completely lost

Think of the possibilities for condensing some of the longest songs we know into ones that could be recorded as 5-song medleys, and still leave time for an extended fiddle and banjo jam in the middle.

I wrote a haiku version of Barbara Allen several years ago. Here’s a new one:

William and Barbara

sad things happen to those two

that rhyme with “allen”

This captures our vague understanding of what this song is about, I think. Yes, “Barbara” is treated as a two-syllable word. Please hold your calls.

Imagine condensing the approximately 98 verses to Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald into a mere 17 syllables. Think of how many times they could have repeated that electric guitar solo in the original Gordon Lightfoot version if there were only three short lines of lyrics.

Lake Superior

in a November north wind

oh what could go wrong?

Here are a few bluegrass classics given the haiku treatment. These could eventually be part of a 48-song EP that still stayed within a bluegrass-level recording budget:

Bill Monroe’s The Little Girl and the Dreadful Snake

our girl wandered off

then was scared by a big snake

that was a weird dream

The Hills of Roane County

my dear amanda

sorry I killed your brother

why did he stab me?

Jimmy Martin’s Tennessee

I love Tennessee

I thought I had explained this

I love it a lot

Rank Stranger

well I’ve come back home

I just have a quick question

who are you people?

Bringing Mary Home

I brought back your kid

she seemed so pale and quiet

hey where did she go?

John Deere Tractor

this city’s bad news

I’m feeling like a tractor

whatever that means

Down in the Willow Garden

hi rose it’s willie

how ’bout a lovely picnic

with your psycho friend

Down the Road

Pearly Blue is hot

old man Flatt has a day job

is that related?

Long Black Veil

silent on the stand

now I’m dead yet I’m singing

oh well nice veil though