From The Side of the Road… Goodbye 2020

This will be extremely short, just as I hope and pray the end of 2020 is. I was going to list all of the most positive developments of 2020, and that was even shorter than this column is.

Instead I’ve composed a song about the year. Since this isn’t a video column, I’ll just need to describe it for you. It’s relatively simple, and I just call it 2020. If you know some basic guitar chords, form an A minor chord, but then move that whole chord up one fret (do not use a capo). Then begin playing in waltz time and sing the following lyrics (with feeling):

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah!!!!

Happy New Year!