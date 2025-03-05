From The Side of the Road… Flatt & Scruggs Haiku!

We haven’t discussed haiku much lately, and I’m not sure with all that’s going on in the country and the world, if anyone has noticed. You’ll just have to trust me on this.

Haiku, for those who’ve missed all the earlier columns or skipped class that day in your Japanese Lit 301 class, is a short form of Japanese poetry which was originally the “Hokku,” mainly because the guy credited with starting the haiku spoke very softly, and no one was quite sure if he was saying “haiku,” “hokku,” or “Old Hickory.”

In English, a haiku usually consists of three lines with no punctuation and no capitalization (like a text message from anyone under 50). In its traditional form, haiku adheres to the convention of the first line being five syllables, the second seven syllables, and the third line back to five syllables. Today the syllable count is considered less important, but bluegrass lovers are traditionalists, so when composing bluegrass haiku I’ve always advocated staying true to the old form. Take your newfangled changes elsewhere, will you? Mess with baseball rules or the tax code and leave our traditional short-form Japanese poetry alone!

There is long form Japanese poetry, too, I should point out. One of the better known long poems in Japan, of unknown authorship, is called 少女と恐ろしい蛇 (Shōjo to osoroshī hebi), which translates loosely to “The Little Girl and the Dreadful Snake.”

I started writing these short poems myself by trying to condense full bluegrass songs into the traditional haiku form. The first one I ever felt good about was the haiku of Legend of the Rebel Soldier, and I know I’ve mentioned this before:

not feeling so good

is this preacher listening?

Yankee prisons suck

Since then, I’ve tried to move on to haiku about being in the recording studio, attending bluegrass festivals, being on the road, and the always popular and inspiring topic, banjo parts:

nice tone ring you’ve got

now I have truss rod envy

have you tweaked your flange?

As discussed in previous haiku columns, part of the haiku tradition is the inclusion of a reference to nature and a “break” (or severe sprain) in the poem, often between lines two and three. I’d say the Rebel Soldier one contains a reasonable example of the break. For nature references, we stretch the definitions a little for bluegrass song subject matter to include the following:

Big rocks and little rocks

Coal

Moonshine (certainly a natural product)

Girls named Sadie

Hogs that eat family members

Bears that are broad across the rump

One thing that hasn’t been done yet, that I know of, is to write a collection of haiku that are all condensed songs of one particular artist, something that could be perhaps released as a short book, along the lines of a tribute album.

I’d love to give it a try with the vast repertoire of Flatt & Scruggs, with so much to choose from from 1948 to 1970. Here are a few to get started:

Roll in My Sweet Baby’s Arms

so that’s your big plan?

lay around the shack all day?

my parents hate you

Down the Road

I love Pearlie Blue

but couldn’t she live closer

to my dad’s hog lot?

Over the Hills to the Poorhouse

can you believe this?

I’ve just been left here to die

what lame kids I have

I’ll Go Stepping Too

your hair’s all messed up

but you’ll notice so is mine

more messed up in fact

Martha White Theme

my dough is rising

all by itself which is cool

if you like biscuits

Dim Lights Thick Smoke

some hangout you have

this place lacks ventilation

could you please speak up?

I’m Gonna Sleep With One Eye Open

only one eye shut

keeping tabs on you each night

makes for lousy sleep

The Ballad of Jed Clampett

just hunting for deer

and found this weird black liquid

it sure stained my pants

And now a preview of the Stanley Brothers collection:

it’s great to be home

but who are you strange people?

oops sorry wrong town