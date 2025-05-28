From The Side of the Road… canceled adjectives in bluegrass

I hate being an alarmist, but we may need to start varying the adjectives we use in bluegrass artists’ bio material and press releases.

The problem arose recently after the official retirement of three heavily-used (until now) adjectives in ceremonies held at the IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, North Carolina.

It was just the first of what will become an annual event at the WOB, held just before the Pre-Momentum Awards snack, and just after the Gig Fair and Egg Toss. It’s part of a new “Retired Bluegrass Adjectives” wing that has just opened up at the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum this fall (make a sharp left after Jimmy Martin’s boots).

The first adjectives to be retired were “hard-driving,” “dynamic,” and “tight.” Three prominent bluegrass publicists, in accepting the honor on behalf of the adjectives themselves, gave moving and tear-filled speeches that each ran about 10 minutes overtime.

There were tears throughout the room, too, tears of joy for the recipients, but also genuine tears of sadness–tinged with just a hint of panic–because they knew they could no longer rely on sentences like, “Nestled Pine immediately captivates their audience with their hard-driving instrumental sound, their tight harmony vocals, and their dynamic stage presence.”

Now what on earth are we supposed to say about bluegrass bands or artists? This is like the people who write the entree descriptions for glossy chain restaurant menus having to get by without the use of the words “creamy” or “drizzled,” or the cosmetics industry having to do without “radiant” or “hydrated.” This is clearly going to be a challenge.

I know some will just hope these are like other bluegrass music retirements, which are really more like laying low for awhile until some really good-paying gigs come in. It’s not wise to rely on this, though, because especially in this faced-paced, social media-driven environment, we need adjectives and we need them now.

Fortunately, I’ve spoken to several adjective experts, and they assure me there are still plenty of options out there. These experts were not that familiar with our style of music, unfortunately, so I’ve done what I could to classify them according to their most appropriate use, and to also list those that should never be used. “Creamy” and “drizzled,” in fact, are two examples of adjectives that should be avoided when describing the music of a bluegrass band.

Adjectives to describe a band’s instrumental ability, or their overall presentation:

Blazing

Smooth

Edgy (feel free to use “smooth” and “edgy” in the same description, but add a “yet” in between to avoid sending a mixed message)

Powerful

Mesmerizing

In-your-face

Loud

Pulsating

Hot

High-octane (this fell out of favor for a while but is coming back in fashion with the recent drop in gas prices)

Really really fast

Rollicking (best when used to describe an old-time band; this can sometimes just make a bluegrass band sound drunk)

Caffeine-driven (I really read that one somewhere)

Rock-solid

Blistering (though we might like this, note that it’s one that is particularly frowned on in the cosmetics industry, so you can see our adjective requirements are quite different from one industry to another. “Healthy-looking” and “touchable” are two of the only adjectives we have in common.)

Adjectives to describe vocals and harmony vocals:

Heartfelt

Soulful (be forewarned that there’s some discussion about making this one of next year’s adjective retirees)

Soaring

Lonesome

Engaging

Forceful

Sweet (use with discretion)

Captivating

Stanley-influenced

Quicksilveresque

High

Adjectives never to be used under any circumstances:

Screeching

Unrelenting (some might argue about this one, depending on the artistic mission of the band)

Nervous

Shaky

Pleasant (this is a classic kind-yet-bad album review word)

Distracting

Palatable

Oily (the cosmetics and restaurant industries also frown on this one)

Affordable

Syrupy

Plain

Gluten-free

Lady Gaga-influenced

Good luck, and remember this is going to be a lot easier right now than it will be 10 years from now when we will have retired 30 of these.