From The Side of the Road… Can IBMA not afford double-sided printing?

Greetings from the IBMA World of Bluegrass. I know that “this space” is not a place to be plugging my own musical appearances, but this week is all about self-promotion. So in that spirit…

Here are the upcoming showcase appearances for me and my band:

Wednesday/Thursday:

9:35 p.m. – Baggage claim carousel 3 at the Raleigh airport

10:15 p.m. – Back seat of a Lyft car driven by Melissa

11:30 p.m. – City Center Sheraton check-in desk

11:45 p.m. – The corner of Fayetteville and some other street

12:15 p.m. – Marriott Starbucks

12: 45 p.m. – Your hotel room

1:30 a.m. – My hotel room

2:15 a.m. – Elevator lobby of a Marriott non-Jamming floor

3: 15 a.m. – Downtown Raleigh police station

In an attempt to make up for the above, here’s a video recorded last night.

Here are the lyrics, in case you’d like to learn it and sing it to anyone in Raleigh this week:

Turn Your Lanyard Around (Chris Jones ©2019)

I know I should know you, I do recall your face

You’re probably important, you don’t seem out of place

But before I act foolish and mess up your good name

Please do me a favor to verify your name

Turn your lanyard around, right now it’s just a blank

Turn your lanyard around, are you Roger, Bill, or Hank?

This is the World of Bluegrass and we’re too tired to pretend

Turn your Lanyard around and we’ll be best of friends