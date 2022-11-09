From The Side of the Road… Beatles bluegrass mashups

Skip to content
Occasionally in this column we’ve decided to do song title mashups, blending some of our bluegrass standards with titles of other well-known songs. When we did this with ’70s and ’80s pop hits, we came up with songs like “Rocket Man in the Middle,” and “Dancing in the Dark Hollow.”
I was thinking about the fact that we’d never tried this with Beatles songs, and it’s time to remedy that. After all, not long after Flatt & Scruggs and the Country Gentlemen started recording Bob Dylan songs, Beatles songs began appearing on bluegrass recordings, with the Charles River Valley Boys in Boston doing an entire Beatles bluegrass album, which featured, among other things, Joe Val singing a great version of
I Saw Her Standing There.
The time for mashing these titles up has more than come:
All You Need is Love Gone Cold
Pig in a Penny Lane
Don’t Let Me Down Down Down
Lucy in the Sky With Diamond Joe
Maxwell’s Nine Pound Hammer
What Goes On and On
Wild Mountain Honey Pie
Hey! Hey! Hey! Jude
I Am the Walrus of Time (a stretch, I know)
Rocky Raccoon Top
Please Please Me and My Guitar
I’ve Just Seen a Face in the Crowd
John Dear Prudence Tractor
Will the Circle Let It Be Unbroken
Feast Here There and Everywhere Tonight
The Night Before I Met You
In My Beautiful Life
I Saw Her Standing in the Need of Prayer
Blue Hard Day’s Night
Fool on the Little Cabin Home on the Hill
Baby’s in Black Mountain Rag
Blue Jay Way Downtown
Dig a Pony in the Meadow
