From the Heart, Homespun II – Amy Gallatin & Roger Williams

There’s something to be said for purity and possibility when it comes to evoking emotions that come straight from the soul. With the second installment of their Homespun duet series, which began as a shutdown project during COVID, Amy Gallatin & Rogers Williams share sincerity as they delve into their down-home designs. As they’ve managed to do on their five previous albums as a duo, they eschew any attempts at posturing or pretense in order to evoke that pure honest emotions into each of the offerings.

As a result, the new album resonates with honesty and integrity, courtesy of music that hangs on the heartstrings. That said, they also take an understated approach that relies on a straight-forward approach which allows these seemingly effortless arrangements to take total command. It’s a credit to the musicians involved (Williams on vocals, dobro, guitars, and bass Gallatin sharing vocals, banjo and fingerstyle guitar, Williams’ son JD contributing mandolin, Ray Legere on fiddle, Dave Dick adding occasional banjo, and Gail Wade on clawhammer banjo and harmony vocals) that they find a consistently sensible sound that keeps things both measured and consistent. Each of the songs were tastefully chosen, sourced from the Louvin Bros, Jamie O’Hara, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Hugh Moffatt, Shane Nicholson. Roger Miller, and the Civil Wars, and as a result, ensure a ready appeal.

While the two principals are seasoned artists each in their own right, the focus remains on the songs. Are You Teasing Me and Once In a While take a twangy tone, but the sincerity isn’t lost even in the upbeat arrangements. Oh So Many Years, Bramble and the Rose, Forget Me Not, and Who Are You Redbird sample an array of sweet sentiments, while the emotive Dear Someone, Rose Of My Heart, and I Love You A Thousand Ways confirm both the clarity and conviction.

Ultimately then, From the Heart, Homespun II provides a set of songs that boast qualities that are poignant as well as personal. Credit Gallatin and Williams with that rare combination of focus and finesse.