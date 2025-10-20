From Nowhere – 80 Proof Alice

With their first full-length studio album, 80 Proof Alice seems to have emerged fully formed. From Nowhere, the follow-up to their self-titled debut EP, released in March of last year, it finds them demonstrating a verve and versatility that indicates the trio is quite well qualified as far as making their mark within contemporary bluegrass realms. The band — which consists of guitarist/vocalist Tyson LeSage, bassist/vocalist Aimee Riegel, and banjo player Jason Riegel — offers rousing and riveting melodies, engaging harmonies and an assertive instrumental delivery that belies the fact they’re a newly-arrived rookie outfit only now making a forward progression.

That skill and savvy become evident even at the outset, courtesy of opening track Lay Me Down, a decidedly rousing repast that affirms the fact they possess all that’s needed to ensure their success. Smoky Hollow, the track that follows, offers another example of an obvious ability to shift tones and textures at will, given that it goes from a decidedly subdued intro to a riveting and rapid-fire crescendo. There are other examples of their assertive intents as well, certain songs such as Stoney Moss and Mend Again creating a somewhat measured momentum.

Nevertheless, 80 Proof Alice also allow for certain meditative musings. Measure Of A Man, December, Cold Lonely Wind, and the title track provide a series of thoughtful interludes courtesy of an easy embrace within their cozy confines. What You Done To Me, Flowers and Patience, and Strength In Song share soothing sentiments and an otherwise unassuming stance.

The three musicians sync their instruments both effortlessly and effectively from track to track. Likewise, LeSage and Riegel blend their voices with appropriate assurance, bringing the band’s soothing sounds solidly to the fore.

That said, 80 Proof Alice put as much emphasis on melody as they do on their musicality. As the title suggests, the band may have appeared to have arrived from nowhere, but so too, their innate ability suggests they have a most promising future before them.