From Me to We – new single from Greg Blake

Greg Blake’s may soon be the primary voice you hear on bluegrass radio. With new songs featuring Blake releasing from Special Consensus, Greg’s own solo project, People Places, and Songs, and a new recording from Greg Blake & Hometown all hitting this season, one might wonder if he were the only guy singing bluegrass.

Fortunately, with his signature rich and sonorous sound, it’s always a happy occasion when one of his tracks plays on air. And here’s another to keep you on your toes.

A lyric video has just been released for his current single, from Me To We on Turnberry Records, a traditional country-sounding number that laments the divisions we see between us in the US, and probably throughout the world as politicians seek to define and exacerbate every difference into an issue.

The song was written by Greg with Jeff Walter, and recorded at the ETSU Studio with Dan Boner at the controls. With Blake singing and playing guitar, we have fiddle from Aynsley Porchak, mandolin from Jesse Brock, Mark Schatz on bass, and Boner on electric guitar, Tony Dingus on steel, and John Gardner on drums. This one sounds like it could have served as a backdrop for a 1970s Clint Eastwood movie, and is sure to tickle the nostalgia bone for anyone old enough to remember those days.

Have a look/listen…

From Me To We is available now from popular download and streaming services, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.