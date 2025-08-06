From China To Appalachia – Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian

Grammy Award winners Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer have always been known for their unique take on different forms of acoustic roots music. Their collaboration with Yangqin (Chinese hammered dulcimer) master, Chao Tian however, is truly unique. From China To Appalachia shows many of the similarities between traditional music in both the Appalachian mountains and other areas around the globe.

The opening track, August Flower, is a folk song that was first popularized in Anhui Province, China. Right off the bat, it’s evident how well the Tian’s Yangqin, Fink’s clawhammer banjo, and Marxer’s clawhammer banjo all complement each other so beautifully.

The Legend of the White Snake is a commonly known folk tale among people of different ages in China. Sung by Tian in her native language, it’s another fine example of how instruments such as the ukulele and the five string banjo can make beautiful music alongside the yangqin.

Pig Ankle Rag is a fun tune that captures great playfulness between Tian and Marxer, who is featured playing mandolin on this track. On this particular piece, the yangqin adds an excellent percussive element.

Three Rules of Discipline and Eight Points for Attention shows how a melody can have inroads in multiple cultures. While Chao grew up hearing this melody as a young girl, she brought it to Cathy and Marcy after hearing a live recording of it from 1975 by Pete Seeger and Arlo Guthrie. With its catchy melody and powerful message, the trio utilizes the audience participation element, which was recorded live utilizing audiences at three different concerts where they performed.

Yongjun Yangko is an upbeat traditional Chinese folk tune. This particular piece gives each of the three musicians the ability to stretch out and add creative variations to the tune, allowing each of them to express their individuality as instrumentalists.

Glory in the Meeting House/Leader’s Glory is another brilliant example of how melodies can intersect culturally. The former in this medley is a traditional Appalachian tune which Cathy first learned from fiddler Adam Hurt, while the latter is a Xizang folk song that Chao introduced to Fink and Marxer.

The album closes with Hold Each Other Up. Written by Fink, the song carries an incredible message of loving and being there for one another, despite whatever differences and values we hold.

From China to Appalachia is one of the most unique albums to come along in a good while. To really get the full scope of this effort, you need to read the accompanying liner notes, which can be found online. Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer, and Chao Tian have shown how much common ground there can be between people with varying musical and cultural backgrounds.